Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Drops By 11.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 933,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,946,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 353,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.69. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

