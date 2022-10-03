Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declines By 15.4%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

IBCP stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $409.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

