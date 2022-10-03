Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Drops By 14.8%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 293,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $94.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTZ shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

