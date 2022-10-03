Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Drops By 7.4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.97 on Monday, hitting $110.19. 1,143,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

