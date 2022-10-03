Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Drops By 7.4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.97 on Monday, hitting $110.19. 1,143,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
