Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Increases By 24.0%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $237.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.