Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Increases By 24.0%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $237.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

