Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Rises By 11.0%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,997. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.