Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Decreases By 11.9%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Loews Stock Up 3.4 %

Loews stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.52. 990,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Insider Activity at Loews

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Loews by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

