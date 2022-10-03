Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declines By 15.1%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.
Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $6.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,115. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
