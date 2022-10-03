Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Rises By 17.1%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Markel Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $44.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,129.18. 39,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.58 and a beta of 0.73. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,199.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,310.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

