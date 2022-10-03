Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. APA comprises about 0.2% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. 304,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,647. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

