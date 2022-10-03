Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after buying an additional 614,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,704. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

