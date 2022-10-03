Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

