Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.50

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

Sims Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sims Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

