Solanium (SLIM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Solanium has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,838 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solanium’s official website is www.solanium.io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

