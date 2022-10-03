Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Solo Brands Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 391,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 million and a PE ratio of -76.00. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $23.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
