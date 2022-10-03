Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Solo Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 391,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 million and a PE ratio of -76.00. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

