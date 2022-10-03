Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.94. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 over the last ninety days. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.