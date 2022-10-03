South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SPFI opened at $27.56 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $478.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $664,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,931,146.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
