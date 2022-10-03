Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

LUV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 5,732,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

