S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $364.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $423.00 to $364.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

SPGI traded up $8.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.40. 22,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global has a one year low of $305.08 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

