SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 6,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,850. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.