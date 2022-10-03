Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Decreased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,933,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,349,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,725,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

SPLK traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $76.86. 50,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,451. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

