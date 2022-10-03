Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.