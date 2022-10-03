SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $30.36 Average PT from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,868 shares of company stock worth $260,318. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,329,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.