St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.19.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

