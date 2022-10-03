STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $120.68 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,569.55 or 1.00000254 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00079216 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.