StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GASS. StockNews.com downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 83,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,928. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.75.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

