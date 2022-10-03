Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE:STLC opened at C$34.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.71. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.