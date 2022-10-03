Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.33. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

