Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on Stem in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

