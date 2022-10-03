Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Set at $17.00 by Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

STEM stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts predict that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

