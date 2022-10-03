Steven Sewell Buys 36,000 Shares of Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Steven Sewell bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($62,937.06).
Steven Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Steven Sewell purchased 229,516 shares of Abacus Property Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$635,759.32 ($444,586.94).
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Steven Sewell bought 65,104 shares of Abacus Property Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$179,817.25 ($125,746.33).
Abacus Property Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile
Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.
Recommended Stories
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.