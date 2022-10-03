Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 41,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 31,875 call options.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. 368,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

