StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.0 %

GLYC opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

