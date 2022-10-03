StockNews.com Downgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

AWI stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

