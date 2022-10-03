StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:ACY opened at $2.45 on Friday. Mega Matrix has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Mega Matrix

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

