StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
