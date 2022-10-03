StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

