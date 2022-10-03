Stratis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $71.39 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Stonk League (Aegis) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- BurningMoon (BM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 141,616,647 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
