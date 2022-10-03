Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 10,726 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 282,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.