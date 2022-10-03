Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,664 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.54% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 377,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 349,027 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.82 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

