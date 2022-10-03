Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 499 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $148.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

