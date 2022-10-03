Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $15.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

QUAL opened at $103.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.