Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

