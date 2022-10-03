Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $37.71 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

