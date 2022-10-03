Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $284.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.