Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,757 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 206.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $187.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.