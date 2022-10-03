Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.