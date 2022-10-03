Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.45. 20,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,754. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.75.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

