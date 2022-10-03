Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Sunlight Financial Trading Up 14.8 %
Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.36.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
