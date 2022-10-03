Synthetix Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Synthetix has a total market cap of $551.02 million and $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00011761 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.