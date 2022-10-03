Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Purchases $16,771.04 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tyson purchased 2,932 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $16,771.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,531.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($1.20). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,076 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYRS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

